Planning Commission to consider 192-unit housing project
The Menifee Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Oct. 22 to consider the proposal for a subdivision of 192 single-family residential lots in the Romoland community in Menifee.
The site is located north of Highway 74, south of Watson Road, east of Antelope Road, and along the west side of Palomar Road. The project includes nine units in the “very low-income” category.
Unit sizes range from 2,111 square feet to 3,025 square feet. Each unit would include a two-car garage, and a total of 519 parking spaces are being proposed.
The following is stated in the City of Menifee public notice about the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall (29844 Haun Road):
“Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above. All comments must be received prior to the time of public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed project.
“For further information regarding this project, please contact Russell Brown at 951-723-3745 or e-mail rbrown@cityofmenifee.us, or go to the City of Menifee’s agenda web page at http://www.cityofmenifee.us. To view the case file for the proposed project, contact the Community Development Department office at 951-672-6777 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please send all written correspondence to:
CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
Attn: Russell Brown, Senior Planner
29844 Haun Road
Menifee, CA 92586