Balanced performances highlight Wildcats' volleyball win

Lauren Kendall attacks the net during Paloma Valley's victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



The Paloma Valley High girls volleyball team won its CIF playoff opener Tuesday night, scoring a 3-1 victory over visiting La Serna.



The Wildcats won by scores of 25-20, 26-24, 26-28, and 25-21 and advanced to the second round Thursday at Cerritos. Paloma Valley now has a 24-6 overall record.



Lauren Kendall led the Wildcats with 18 kills, followed by Lacie Lomenick with 14 and Bethany Lowe with 12. Kendall also led the team with 20 digs. In addition, Abigail Johnston had 19 assists, followed by Sophia Stoyer with 16 and Mei Mai with 11.



In another volleyball playoff match played locally, Santa Rosa Academy lost to visiting Yucaipa in five sets. The Rangers finish the season with a 26-3 record.



"We're so proud of our girls and what they've accomplished," said SRA coach Elizabeth Culhane. "They set the standard and made history for our school."









Lacie Lomenick leaps to make a kill during Tuesday's match. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)







Abigail Johnston makes a return for the Wildcats in a playoff victory. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)









Mei Mai (12) and Lacie Lomenick (8) prepare to make a play. (Photo by Action Captures Media Group)



