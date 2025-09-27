You could provide a loving home for Cherry or Dale today
Check out these adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Meet Cherry, a young, sweet, and friendly canine companion currently residing at a local shelter. Cherry's unique blend of intelligence and independence, paired with her cuddly and energetic nature, makes her a delightful friend. She's also calm and well-mannered, making her a perfect fit for any loving home.
Cherry's readiness to adapt and her charming demeanor ensure she will quickly become a cherished member of her new family. Consider opening your heart and home to Cherry; she's ready to love and be loved! Cherry is a 1-year-old female Siberian Husky mix. She weighs 39 pounds.
A1863010
Meet Dale, a young, energetic dog with a zest for life that is contagious! Dale's playful antics and brave heart make him the perfect companion for adventures. He's not just fun; he's also smart, quickly learning new tricks and commands.
Dale's friendly demeanor means he gets along well with everyone he meets, and his loyalty is unmatched. If you're looking for a faithful friend who will keep you active and bring joy to your days, Dale is ready to fill your life with love and excitement.
Dale is a 1-year-3-month-old male Pit Bull mix. He is a brown and white mix.
A1859786
(Photography by Donna Chavez, Volunteer Photographer)
Right now, the shelters are in a state of crisis. Every kennel is full, and pets are waiting urgently for someone to save them.
All September long, adoption fees are waived and include spay/neuter vaccinations, and an engraved ID tag! These adorable pets are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view these and many more pets online at https://rcdas.org/adoptable-pets or at 24petconnect.com