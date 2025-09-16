Temecula Valley Charter School earns awards in education

Sponsored post: Temecula Valley Charter School, Riverside County’s first K–8 charter school, has been honored with two major awards recogn...

Temecula Valley Charter School, Riverside County’s first K–8 charter school, has been honored with two major awards recognizing excellence in education:Education Insider Magazine – Top Charter School, 2025Inland Empire Magazine – Favorite Charter School, 2025These awards celebrate TVCS’s more than 30 years of academic achievement, innovation and community partnership.“TVCS is thrilled to receive these honors and recognizes the hard work and dedication of all of our faculty, staff, and families, which led to these awards,” said Superintendent Dr. Charity Plaxton-Hennings. “We are thrilled that our innovative approach to education has been recognized in this way and look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence.”As part of the Education Insider honor, TVCS is profiled in the current issue (September 2025) of Education Insider Magazine and featured on the publication’s online list of Top Public Schools nationwide.The Inland Empire Magazine award names TVCS the Best Charter School in the Inland Empire region for 2025, affirming the school’s impact in the area. This recognition can be found in the September 2025 issue.Founded in 1994, TVCS remains committed to whole-child education, blending rigorous academics with enriching opportunities in the arts, sciences, athletics, languages and leadership development. With personal class sizes and deep family engagement, TVCS lives by its motto: “A School Family for Your Family.”Both awards come as TVCS prepares for its next chapter -- the opening of a new state-of-the-art campus in Fall 2026. The new campus is under construction at the corner of Washington and Yates in Temecula, just around the corner from the school’s current site.Temecula Valley Charter School, a tuition-free public K–8 charter, empowers students to become confident, capable leaders and compassionate, innovative citizens through a culture of academic excellence, creativity, and character. TVCS offers small class sizes, personalized instruction, and enrichment in the arts, sciences, and athletics. TVCS continues to serve as a leader in whole-child education and community partnership.