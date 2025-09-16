'Dog Daze' pet costume contest returns to Aldergate Park

Posted by Doug Spoon
Dog Daze, the popular costume contest for dogs, returns to Menifee Oct. 4 at Aldergate Dog Park.

The costume contest and canine festival is once again sponsored by Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District. The event will run from 9-11 a.m. and will include vendor booths, raffles, and prizes for the winners. Trophies will be awarded for Cutest, Scariest, Best, Judges Choice, and Best Human/Pet Costumes.

The park is located at 28688 Aldergate Drive. For more information or to book a vendor space, call 951-654-1505 or visit gorecreation.org.


 

