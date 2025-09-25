Quarterback Goode leads the way for SRA football team

Quarterback Jacob Goode is a big part of the Rangers' success. (Photo by Xochilt Jimenez) By Doug Spoon, Editor There are many ways t...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/quarterback-goode-leads-way-for-sra-football-team.html

Quarterback Jacob Goode is a big part of the Rangers' success. (Photo by

Xochilt Jimenez)

By Doug Spoon, Editor



There are many ways that Jacob Goode leads the Santa Rosa Academy football team, but there’s one he insists is not included.



“I’m not vocal at all,” he said with a chuckle. “I try to lead by example, but we have other guys who do the talking. Guys like Tyler Quaintance … it’s nice to have guys like that on your team.”



And it’s nice to have guys like Goode, the senior quarterback who is in charge of a team that has compiled a 4-1 record the first half of the regular season. The Rangers have a bye week this week before beginning league play, and Santa Rosa fans are betting that the momentum carries into the second half of the season.



Goode has completed 62 percent of his passes (16 of 26) for 186 yards and a touchdown. But where he’s really made his presence felt is as a runner. The senior has carried the ball 43 times for 351 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Rangers. That makes him the leading rusher, and backup quarterback Andrew Sharp is second on the team with 250 yards and 4 TDs.



“Our O line is strong and super smart,” Goode said, sharing the credit for the team’s success on the ground. “What I do doesn’t happen without them. Even the receivers are blocking for me. Guys like Dustin Weber, Graham Johnson and James Finn do a great job. Those are my guys. We spend a lot of time together.”



Goode said the team this week has focused on “tightening up” and getting more detailed with their execution. He says he feels comfortable with a playbook that is similar to what he has used since youth football, and especially the last four years.



Spending three years as the understudy to Daniel Marlow paid off. Goode gives a lot of credit to the leadership of Marlow, who rushed for 937 yards and 23 touchdowns while passing for 219 yards and 4 TDs in leading the team to an 8-3 record last season.



“Honestly, it was a great experience playing with Daniel,” Goode said. “He was always there for me. He taught me how to throw a lot better, and he’s a big part of the success we’re having now.”



“It’s all about Jacob watching Daniel Marlow for two years and finally getting his opportunity and capitalizing on it,” said Santa Rosa coach Perry Jones. “Daniel was a big influence on Jacob.”



Goode said he has received some interest from UC San Diego as a football player and is interested in studying engineering as a career, but that “it’s still up the air.” First, he has some business to take care of on the SRA football field.



That challenge will resume next Thursday, when the Rangers play host to Riverside Prep.

