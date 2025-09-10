Impact Church prepares for its annual Big Serve event

Special message from Impact Church in Menifee: Do you or does someone you know need help? Impact Church is holding its annual Big Serve ev...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/09/impact-church-prepares-for-its-annual-big-serve-event.html


Special message from Impact Church in Menifee:

Do you or does someone you know need help? Impact Church is holding its annual Big Serve event on Nov. 1, 2025 and wants to provide assistance to Menifee residents in need. Volunteers are available to help with only things like clean up yards and basic landscaping. To apply for assistance, please follow the link below.

https://impactmenifee.churchcenter.com/people/forms/629120

 

Related

Impact Church 2910657016896212449
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS











Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item