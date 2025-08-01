Animal shelters throughout the area are extremely overcrowded and are putting out a plea to the public to consider adopting a pet. Here are ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/08/shelters-overcrowded-will-you-adopt-pepper-or-cory.html



Animal shelters throughout the area are extremely overcrowded and are putting out a plea to the public to consider adopting a pet. Here are two of the dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:



Meet Pepper, an adorable 1-year-old black German Shepherd mix. She is truly a jewel -- well-behaved, friendly, and charming. She is a small-sized dog with a big heart. She waits patiently for a family of her own.

A1857888



Cory is a sweet and happy boy with a beautiful smile, and he walks well on a leash. Cory is a neutered 4-year-old Catahoula mix. He can’t wait to celebrate the day he goes home with his new family. A1845924



(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Animal Campus)



These dogs and many more are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, located at 581 South Grand Ave., San Jacinto. Can’t make it to the shelter today? You can visit the website at 24petconnect.com. Click on “search ID/tag” and enter the ID number listed on the photo of your pet of choice. To view information on all animals available for adoption, click on “dogs”, “cats”, or “other”.



