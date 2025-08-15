Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run collision on Bundy Canyon

Update: The Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station has posted a bulletin with the name and a photo (see below) of a person of interest in the hit-and-run.

By Doug Spoon, Editor

A Wildomar man died Wednesday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road in a hit-and-run incident just west of the Menifee city limits, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:13 p.m. to the intersection of Bundy Canyon Road and Harvest Way in Wildomar, according to a Sheriff’s Department press release. They located a motorcyclist unresponsive in a ravine near the location and began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Augustine Garcia, 63, of Wildomar. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision, according to investigators. Deputies are working to identify the suspect. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Deputy Wiley at 951-245-3000 or the Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch at 951-776-1099.



