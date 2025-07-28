Stacy Hartfiel named new president of Rotary Club

Press release from the Rotary Club of Menifee: MENIFEE -- The Rotary Club of Menifee is beginning its 63rd year of service to the communit...

MENIFEE -- The Rotary Club of Menifee is beginning its 63rd year of service to the community with a new president and a new theme for the year.Stacy Hartfiel, a resident of Menifee, is serving as Rotary President for the 2025-26 year. Stacy is a highly active community volunteer, including serving on the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Women’s Club of Menifee. She was also the 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year for the City of Menifee. Stacy is setting up the year for the Rotary Club of Menifee for the 2025-26 year with the theme of Unite for Good.Stacy learned about Rotary through volunteering in the community and was excited to work with such amazing people. Her favorite quote is “If not you, then who?” by Hillel the Elder. This quote helps to guide her work as a community volunteer and Rotarian.Her favorite event is the annual signature fundraiser, The Rotary Club of Menifee Charity Gala.“The Gala gives our community a fun night out but also provides in multiple ways for people and businesses to get involved,” she said. “We get to honor people who are pillars of the community, let more people know who we are and what we do, and have a great time doing it.”The Rotary Club of Menifee provides in a variety of ways to the underserved in the community. The Club sponsors a School Supply Drive each fall to support Menifee Union School District, Perris Union High School District, Romoland School District, and Santa Rosa Academy. Also, the club is an active supporter of Santa’s Workshop each year helping to provide a happy holiday season to approximately 1,000 youth in the local area. In August you can see the Rotary supporting e-Bike education in the community at the National Night Out event.If you are interested in learning more about the Rotary, meetings are held the second and fourth Thursday of the Month at 11:45 a.m. at MSJC in the 3000 Building.