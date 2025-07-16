A public hearing will be held before the Menifee Planning Commission on July 23 to consider approval of a new classroom building to be const...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/public-hearing-set-to-consider-new-building-at-santa-rosa.html

A public hearing will be held before the Menifee Planning Commission on July 23 to consider approval of a new classroom building to be constructed at Santa Rosa Academy on La Piedra Road.According to the public notice, and project “proposes to build a 28,500-square-foot elementary school classroom on the northeast corner of the Santa Rosa Academy Campus. The building will be two stories and be used for 16 classrooms, a multipurpose assembly area and a stage, along with support offices and bathrooms.”The public notice states the following:“Any person wishing to comment on the proposed project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above (City Hall, 29844 Haun Road). All comments must be received prior to the time of the public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed project.“If this Project is challenged in court, the issues may be limited to those raised at the public hearing, described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing. Be advised that as a result of public hearings and comment, the Planning Commission may amend, in whole or in part, the proposed project. Accordingly, the designations, development standards, design or improvements, or any properties or lands within the boundaries of the proposed project, may be changed in a way other than specifically proposed."For further information regarding this project or to provide written correspondence, please contact Brandon Cleary at 951-723-3761 or e-mail bcleary@cityofmenifee.us. The July 23 meeting begins at 6 p.m.CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENTAttn: Brandon Cleary, Associate Planner29844 Haun RoadMenifee, CA 92586