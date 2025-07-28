Menifee residents urged to sign up for emergency alerts

Sponsored post: The City of Menifee has launched two new emergency management platforms. Alert Menifee will be used to communicate publi...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/menifee-residents-urged-to-sign-up-for-emergency-alerts.html

Sponsored post:

The City of Menifee has launched two new emergency management platforms.

Alert Menifee will be used to communicate public safety topics including severe weather, evacuations, road closures, etc. All residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts.

Genasys Protect is an interactive map to view evacuation zones when activated.

For information on how to sign up for these programs, visit the following page on the City of Menifee website:

https://www.cityofmenifee.us/977/Alert-Menifee

Related

News 7977887933325313897
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item