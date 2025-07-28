Menifee residents urged to sign up for emergency alerts

Sponsored post: The City of Menifee has launched two new emergency management platforms. Alert Menifee will be used to communicate publi...

The City of Menifee has launched two new emergency management platforms.Alert Menifee will be used to communicate public safety topics including severe weather, evacuations, road closures, etc. All residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts.Genasys Protect is an interactive map to view evacuation zones when activated.For information on how to sign up for these programs, visit the following page on the City of Menifee website: