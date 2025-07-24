Menifee PD cites 33 drivers, motorcyclists in safety operation

News release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department cited 33 drivers and motorcycle riders for a var...

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department cited 33 drivers and motorcycle riders for a variety of violations during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation throughout the city.During the operation on Wednesday, July 23 from 3-7 p.m., eight drivers were cited for speeding with the other 25 citations for various violations. Additionally, one Talaria (e-dirt bike) was impounded for being ridden on the roadway. All of these violations committed by motorcyclists and passenger cars can be extremely dangerous to all drivers on the road.The Menifee Police Department will hold another motorcycle safety enforcement in the coming months. The date(s) have not been determined yet.Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.