Menifee PD cites 33 drivers, motorcyclists in safety operation

News release from the Menifee Police Department: MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department cited 33 drivers and motorcycle riders for a var...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/menifee-pd-cites-33-drivers-motorcyclists-in-safety-operation.html
News release from the Menifee Police Department:

MENIFEE -- The Menifee Police Department cited 33 drivers and motorcycle riders for a variety of violations during a motorcycle safety enforcement operation throughout the city.

During the operation on Wednesday, July 23 from 3-7 p.m., eight drivers were cited for speeding with the other 25 citations for various violations. Additionally, one Talaria (e-dirt bike) was impounded for being ridden on the roadway. All of these violations committed by motorcyclists and passenger cars can be extremely dangerous to all drivers on the road.

The Menifee Police Department will hold another motorcycle safety enforcement in the coming months. The date(s) have not been determined yet.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Related

News 5260214954063731205
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item