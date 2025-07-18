Mass admin changes mark end of the school year in PUHSD

Under new superintendent Dr. Jose Luis Araux, PUHSD has undergone many staff changes. (File photo) By Doug Spoon, Editor An unusually high...

By Doug Spoon, Editor



An unusually high turnover has taken place in the Perris Union High School District, where four high schools have recently changed principals – including all three schools serving Menifee students. Overall, at least nine administrators have either asked to change positions, have been reassigned within the district, or have left the district in the last month.



That has resulted in the appointment of new principals at Paloma Valley and Liberty, the permanent status of the previously interim principal at Heritage, and the appointment of a new assistant superintendent, among several changes under first-year superintendent Dr. Jose Luis Araux, including:



-- Erika Rojas has been named the new principal at Liberty High School. She replaces Dr. Erika Tejeda, who resigned after 24 years with PUHSD to take a position as HR director in another district.



-- Dr. Thomas LaRochelle has been named the new principal at Paloma Valley High School. Formerly an assistant principal at Liberty High, LaRochelle replaces Julie Blied, who “for personal reasons” asked to return to her former position as assistant principal and athletic director at Paloma Valley.



-- Jose Topete, who had served as interim principal at Heritage since March, has officially been named principal at the school. He replaces Lindsay Chavez, who was promoted in mid-year to district director of learning support services.



-- Ricardo Garcia has been named the new principal at Perris High School. He replaces Juan Santos.



-- Dr. Marguerite Williams was appointed Wednesday as assistant superintendent of business services. She replaces Candace Reines, who left in June to take a similar position with the Hesperia Unified School District.



-- Joe Williams, formerly executive director of technology for the PUHSD, asked for a reassignment “for personal reasons” and will serve as an assistant principal at Paloma Valley.



-- Michael Walsh, formerly assistant principal and athletic director at Paloma Valley, resigned in June, reportedly to seek employment nearer his home in the Coachella Valley.



-- Scott Moore, previously athletic director at Liberty High, has been promoted to assistant principal for curriculum and instruction at Heritage High.



Parents of PUHSD students on social media have questioned the reasons for mass district changes, but it is not a concern to Araux, a former principal and PUHSD board member who assumed his current position as superintendent a year ago to replace the retiring Grant Bennett.



“Changes like these often happen in districts,” Araux said Thursday. “We encourage our administrators to seek opportunities for personal improvement and promotions, and we are happy for them. I’m excited about the quality of the staff we have heading into the next school year.”



Tejeda expressed mixed emotions in leaving the district after 24 years, including opening the new Liberty High School in 2021.



“It was a difficult decision,” Tejeda told Menifee 24/7. “In all honesty, I thought I would retire from PUHSD.”



In a letter to Liberty High families last month, Tejeda said, “Over the past several years, I have had the immense privilege of working alongside dedicated educators, outstanding students, and supportive families. We’ve built something very special, and I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together and of Liberty’s bright future.”



The new Liberty principal, Erika Rojas, previously served as assistant principal at San Jacinto High School. Leading campus-wide instructional and student support systems, she oversaw numerous departments and managed critical student services and behavior intervention systems.



At Paloma Valley, Blied said she is excited about her return to the assistant principal and athletic director position.



“I did step back to AD,” Blied said in a text to Menifee 24/7. “It’s my happy spot and I missed the kids.”



She will be replaced by LaRochelle, who is familiar with the district through his previous service at Liberty High.



At Heritage, Topete previously served as assistant principal and interim principal. Before that, he worked at Heritage from 2008 to 2016 as a Spanish teacher, football coach, club advisor, and interim assistant principal. A district graduate, from Perris High School, Topete taught Spanish and graduated from UC Riverside.



Other appointments include the naming of Dr. Jennifer Thomasian as the inaugural principal of the district’s new virtual school. She served as principal of Paloma Valley before Blied. Also, Dr. Jessie Marion was recently hired as director of curriculum and instruction. In addition, Chad Shaner was promoted as the new coordinator of special education. He was formerly a program specialist in the special education program.



Menifee 24/7 will take a closer look at some of the changes and key issues at PUHSD in upcoming news articles.

