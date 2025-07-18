Longtime City Councilman John Denver passes at age 78

For decades, John Denver was one of Menifee's biggest, most influential supporters. (Photo courtesy Arts Council Menifee) By Doug Spoon,...

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Menifee lost one of its pioneering local politicians Friday when it was announced that former City Council member, mayor and community volunteer John Denver passed away at age 78.



Denver “left us peacefully, surrounded by family,” wrote his wife Linda Denver in an online message to the community. “He served the community with great dedication as a former City Councilman and previously as trustee for the Perris Union High School District.



“John’s passion for public service and love for our community touched many lives. We will share details about a memorial service in the coming days. Thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time.”



Denver wasn’t as well known nationally as the country singer of the same name, but he is well remembered locally for the role he played in the incorporation of the City of Menifee. He was part of a group of local residents who worked with longtime resident Darcy Kuenzi, then a member of Riverside County Supervisor Marion Ashley’s staff, to begin the qualification process for cityhood.



“The city had no staff, no idea on what we were supposed to do, and we didn’t even have an official place to meet,” Denver told author Jim T. Gammill in a 2018 article published in Menifee 24/7. “The first City Council meeting was held at Kay Ceniceros Center.”



“Denver and his group of early city constituents found a company that helped to staff necessary city positions and agreed to cover the city’s financial obligations with the agreement that the city would pay them back with interest,” wrote Gammill. “It was just a year later that enough funds were provided by the state of California to pay the company back and establish Menifee as a self-sustaining, independent city.”



Denver served on the Menifee City Council from the city’s inception in 2008 until 2018, when he termed out. He was elected by his colleagues to serve as mayor in 2012, during a time that sometimes included heated debates among council members as the city began to establish policies and expand.



“Many of you have heard, read about, or seen what appears to be a dysfunctional Council,” Denver wrote in an open letter to the community during his mayoral term in 2012. “The papers say we argue a lot and can’t agree on the simplest of policies. This is just not true. We have some council members and a small group of citizens that like to stir the pot by making outrageous comments and petty requests of staff when the business at hand does not align with their political goals. They stall and complain in an attempt to bully or embarrass their colleagues into submission. But it hasn’t worked.



“I ask you to just look at the progress our City has made. In spite of this negative background noise, our City is flowering. We now have several dedicated council members that can see through the smoke and make sound decisions for the future of our City.”



During Denver’s tenure, the City’s General Plan was developed. He served on various regional committees as Menifee’s reputation in the region grew. He was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club and was an avid supporter of the arts, along with his wife Linda. For years, John and Linda played Santa and Mrs. Claus at community Christmas events.



“John Denver cared about the things that build community. He was business friendly and a true visionary that supported local history and the arts,” said former Mayor Bill Zimmerman, who served alongside Denver on the Menifee City Council. “John was a friend and mentor to many of us, and we admired his leadership as he helped bring us to cityhood.”



More tributes came in from Kuenzi, who served together with Denver as well.



“Oh, the memories and the stories that could be told!” Kuenzi said about Denver. “I met John in 1997 as the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. John Denver was many things. First of all, he was genuine. Opinionated, unfiltered John Denver is a man you remember. Second, he was generous. With his time and business expertise, he mentored many. With his service and wealth, he always supported our city. I will miss my friend and former Councilmate.”



Denver was born in San Francisco and grew up with dreams of becoming a successful businessman and perhaps a politician as well. He is most remembered in the business world for his local real estate business. Then in 1988, he was elected to the Perris Union High School board of trustees. He was instrumental in the creation of both Paloma Valley and Heritage high schools, serving on the PUHSD board until 2005.



“John served with both pride and distinction, and he was quite a character,” said Dr. Jonathan Greenberg, former superintendent of PUHSD. “He will be missed.”



In 2019, Rancho Ramona Park in northeast Menifee where Denver lived was renamed John V. Denver Park in his honor. That park was located in District 4, which Denver represented for years.



"I am just so honored by this; I want to thank you," Denver told the crowd at the park dedication. "The City of Menifee has been a most important part of my life."

John Denver is sworn in for another term on the City Council by city clerk Kathy Bennett in 2010.



John was also a supporter of young people, including Sheriff's Department Explorers.

John "Santa" Denver joined his wife Linda and former mayor Neil Winter at a Christmas celebration in 2017.





John and Linda Denver were honored at the John V. Denver Park renaming in 2019.



