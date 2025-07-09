City of Menifee announces budget numbers for next two years
Press release from the City of Menifee: MENIFEE – The Menifee City Council has adopted a balanced, two-year budget that reflects the City ...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/07/city-of-menifee-announces-budget-numbers-for-next-two-years.html
MENIFEE – The Menifee City Council has adopted a balanced, two-year budget that reflects the City of Menifee’s continued commitment to building a safe, thriving, inclusive, and premier place to live while maintaining fiscal sustainability and accountability. Balancing the diverse needs of the Menifee community while maintaining a strategic and fiscally responsible approach remains fundamental in the development of the City’s budget.
The Fiscal Year (FY) 2025/26 and 2026/27 Biennial Budget is the largest in the City’s history, totaling over $129 million in FY 2025/26 and $134 million in FY 2026/2027. Taking the current state of the economy into consideration, with high interest rates and rising construction costs, the City’s budget prioritizes preserving existing service levels and supporting the organization’s workforce while continuing to invest in public safety and infrastructure projects.
"This two-year budget reflects our commitment to thoughtful long-term planning, responsible fiscal stewardship, and delivering high-quality projects and services to our community,” said City Manager Armando G. Villa. “Our Finance Department did an outstanding job putting this budget together and their hard work has helped Menifee to be named one of the most fiscally sound cities in the state by the California Policy Center."
The City of Menifee continues to prioritize public safety and is investing over $113 million over the next two years to ensure it maintains its position as one of Top 20 Safest Cities in California (Safewise.com). The City’s biennial budget supports the 122 full-time positions at the Menifee Police Department, along with code enforcement operations and dispatch services with the City of Murrieta. The budget also continues fire contract services with the County of Riverside, including Fire Marshal and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Investment in the City’s infrastructure is also a key priority, and the biennial budget allocates nearly $30 million towards several Capital Improvement Program (CIP) projects ranging from transportation, traffic signals, street and drainage improvements, pavement management, and facility and park enhancements. The City’s CIP Budget Book has a full list of projects and is available at www.cityofmenifee.us/cip
In June 2024, the City Council adopted an updated 40 percent reserve policy to set aside funds to ensure the City’s financial stability and to be prepared for potential emergencies. The Fiscal Year 2025/26 and 2026/27 Biennial Budget ensures that these funds are reserved in compliance with that policy.
Additionally, the City has taken proactive measures to establish dedicated reserves for recurring large expenses including fleet replacements, insurance premiums, unfunded pension liability, fire equipment, and public facilities. The City continues to maintain zero unfunded pension liabilities.
For more information about the City of Menifee’s Fiscal Year 2025/26 and 2026/27 Biennial Budget, please visit www.cityofmenifee.us/budget