City Council gives final approval to Heritage Village project

The Menifee City Council last week gave approval to the final tract map for Heritage Village, a proposed 9.55-acre parcel for condominium purposes at the northwest corner of Rouse Road and Menifee Road.The project calls for 162 attached residential units with private roads, a recreation center, and a private dog park. Council’s approval of the project included authorization of the city manager to execute a Subdivision Improvement Agreement, guaranteeing completion of the required public improvements associated with the tract map.According to the staff report, “The Agreement requires that improvement securities are posted to guarantee the completion of the required onsite and offsite improvements. The Agreement requires that public improvements be completed within 12 months from the date of City Council approval.”