Paloma Valley grad Syruss Flores gets tribute from parents

Here are congratulations to Syruss Flores, who's graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his parents.

Here are congratulations to Syruss Flores, who’s graduating from Paloma Valley High School, from his parents.



“My son, a graduate of 2025:



“We are overwhelmed with pride as we celebrate you -- your hard work, your growth, and everything you’ve overcome along the way. Watching you become a back-to-back CIF Boys Wrestling Champion at Paloma Valley has been one of the greatest joys -- not just because of the title, but because of the dedication, resilience, and heart it took to get there.



“You’ve made your mark, not only as a student-athlete, but as a young man of strength and character. Now, a new chapter begins -- your journey into adulthood. Your potential is limitless, and this is only the beginning. Work quietly, stay focused, and let your success speak for itself. And through it all, don’t forget to enjoy the ride.



“We are so incredibly proud of all you’ve accomplished and even more excited to see the man you’re becoming. So, celebrate today, dream big for tomorrow, and never stop growing.



“With Love,

“Mom & Dad”





