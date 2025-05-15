Two arrested for alleged illegal sale of drugs to local youth

By Doug Spoon, Editor Two Hemet residents were arrested earlier this month on charges related to illegal marketing of cannabis products to...

Two Hemet residents were arrested earlier this month on charges related to illegal marketing of cannabis products to youths in Menifee and Murrieta, authorities said.The identities of the 21-year-old suspects are not being released at this time “because this case has the potential to produce more information and is still ongoing,” said Sgt. Jay Elliott of the Murrieta Police Department.The case began on Feb. 7, when officers from the Murrieta Police Department's Community Policing Team (CPT) arrested an adult male at California Oaks Sports Park for selling marijuana vape pens to juveniles, according to a Murrieta PD news release. The investigation revealed that “the suspect was a delivery driver and potentially connected to a larger organization engaged in distributing marijuana products to minors.”CPT officers partnered with the Special Enforcement Team (SET), which learned that Menifee Police Department’s SET was also conducting an investigation of the same individual for similar offenses in Menifee. The two departments began working together on the investigation.The suspect and his girlfriend were taken into custody on May 7. Multiple search warrants were served, resulting in the seizure of marijuana vape products and other drugs.“Photographs of the seized items reveal that many of the products were packaged to appeal to children, using candy flavors, animated characters, and video game-themed graphics, demonstrating a disturbing trend in the illegal marketing of cannabis products to minors,” Elliott stated in the news release.The following evidence was collected during the arrest:1,256 THC vape pens/products214 nicotine vape pens252 grams of Psilocybin (Mushrooms)14 ounces of Marijuana29 grams of Cocaine.68 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)90 Chocolate candy bars infused with psychoactive mushrooms$9,192.80 in U.S. currencyThe estimated street value of the items is approximately $52,000, not including the U.S. Currency.“The suspects were known to sell these items to high school aged kids from our local schools in Menifee after school hours and off campus,” said Menifee PD Sgt. Chris Carrino.“The Murrieta Police Department would like to thank the Menifee Police Department for their partnership in this investigation. We remain committed to protecting our youth and will continue to hold individuals accountable who seek to exploit them,” Elliott said.The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may follow. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Murrieta Police Department at 951-461-6395.