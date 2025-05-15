Rotary Club of Menifee to host Menifee Motor Madness

Car collectors and guests are invited to the return of Menifee Motor Madness, a car show that has been on hiatus since the COVID pandemic. ...

The Rotary Club of Menifee is hosting the event in conjunction with the Sun City Cruizers Car Club and Sun City Civic Association on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SCCA, located at 26850 Sun City Blvd.



Class cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display. Those wishing to display their cars are invited to register by emailing suncitycruizers@gmail.com. Pre-registration is $35 and registration the day of the show is $40. Participation is limited to the first 200 vehicles.



There will be trophies awarded, food trucks and music.



“There are over 4,700 homes in Sun City and we are expecting a great turnout from the City of Menifee to include its citizens, Mayor, City Council, Police and Fire Chief and like-minded car folks from Perris, Murietta, Temecula, San Jacinto, Hemet, Winchester, Wildomar and other surrounding communities,” said George Keckler, Director/President Pro Tem of the Sun City Cruizers.



All proceeds are going to charities to include, but not limited to, MilVet, Scout groups, Boys and Girls Club, Antelope/Menifee Rural Center, Menifee Historical Museum, and Menifee Food Pantry.



If anyone is interested in being a sponsor, contact the Sun City Cruizers at suncitycruizers@gmail.com or call George Keckler at 770-789-4997.



