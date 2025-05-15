City's Memorial Day Ceremony to be held at Hidden Hills Park

The City of Menifee has selected a new location this year for its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony. The event will be held from 10...

The City of Menifee has selected a new location this year for its annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.



The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Hidden Hills Park, located at 31727 Eaton Lane, just west of Evans Road and Quilt Way. City officials, veterans, and all Menifee residents are invited to gather in tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.



Guests will have the opportunity to place flowers around the memorial wreath in honor of their loved ones and others. There will be special presentations and guest speakers.



"Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the profound cost of our freedom,” said City Council member Dean Deines, an Army veteran. “We invite all residents to join us in honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of those who gave their lives in service to our country.”



Street parking is available and limited ADA courtesy parking will be located in the Hidden Hills Park parking lot. Additional overflow parking will be available in the Paloma Valley High School teacher parking lot on Craig Avenue between Evans Road and Bradley Road. Care-A-Van will provide shuttle service to/from Hidden Hills Park between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.



Community partners for the project include Miller Jones Mortuary and Crematory, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1956, and the Mt. San Jacinto College Veterans Club.



Residents are reminded that they may honor military veterans and active duty service members by purchasing a military banner through the City of Menifee’s Banner Program. For information on the program, visit https://www.cityofmenifee.us/428/Menifee-Military-Banners.

For more information about this year's Memorial Day Ceremony, or any other veteran events or services, email veterans@cityofmenifee.us.