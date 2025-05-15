County Office of Education offers AI training for area leaders
Press release from the Riverside County Office of Education:
RIVERSIDE – Students set to don their caps and gowns this spring as part of the class of 2025 will be entering higher education and workforce settings that are being transformed by artificial intelligence (AI). Students in all of today’s K-12 classrooms are the future pioneers and entrepreneurs who will drive the next generation of artificial intelligence development and deployment, and school leaders have the opportunity to shape how they experience AI today.
These opportunities and more will drive the discussions of artificial intelligence and education at the K-12 AI Summit for California K-12 school leaders with content by OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT. The first-of-its-kind event will be hosted at the Riverside County Office of Education Conference Center (4280 Brockton Avenue, Riverside) on Wednesday, May 21.
Preceding the event, OpenAI and the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) have entered into an agreement to launch a pilot program at RCOE to provide access to OpenAI for 300 employees to develop teaching and learning opportunities that provide a competitive edge to the 430,000 students and 515 schools in the county.
“We are excited to host this first-of-its-kind event for K-12 schools to expand the frontiers of learning and drive progress toward transforming education for the world ahead,” said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez. “Events like this demonstrate how students and educators are truly gaining a competitive edge for the future by becoming AI-fluent today.”
Registration for the event is free, but space is extremely limited. Curriculum and instructional staff, fiscal service staff, information technology professionals, and personnel division employees are encouraged to register. As space allows, other educators interested in attending can register at: https://events.rcoe.us/AISummitOpenAI.