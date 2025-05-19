Santa Rosa's Chloe Heiner places fifth in CIF finals long jump

Chloe Heiner of Santa Rosa Academy capped off an outstanding track and field season with a strong performance Saturday in the CIF Southern S...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/santa-rosas-chloe-heiner-places-fifth-in-cif-finals-long-jump.html

Chloe Heiner of Santa Rosa Academy capped off an outstanding track and field season with a strong performance Saturday in the CIF Southern Section finals at Moorpark High School.Competing in the Division 4 long jump, Heiner leaped a personal best 17-4.75. She followed that up with jumps of 16-11 and 17 feet. She finished fifth overall to receive a medal – the only athlete from Menifee to medal in the finals.Among all four divisions, Heiner finished 20th overall. She qualified as an alternate for Saturday’s Masters Meet.“We are all very proud of our ‘Lone Ranger’ Chloe Heiner for representing not only Santa Rosa Academy and our entire track and field program so well, but for representing the entire City of Menifee with integrity, excellence, and respect,” said her coach, John Hernandez. “This is definitely a big deal for our young program and something to continue to build on next season. Chloe is only an 11th grader!”