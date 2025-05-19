Lincoln Bock is joined by his teacher, David Munsell (left), and principal Nicholas Stearns. Contributed content from Menifee Union School D...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/kathryn-newport-student-is-finalist-in-county-coding-event.html

Lincoln Bock is joined by his teacher, David Munsell (left), and principal Nicholas Stearns.

Contributed content from Menifee Union School District:



Menifee Union School District proudly recognizes Lincoln Bock, a sixth-grade student at Kathryn Newport Middle School (KNMS), who was selected as a finalist in the Riverside County Office of Education’s (RCOE) first-ever Skoolcade coding competition.



Although Lincoln did not take home the top prize at the county-level event held on April 26, his outstanding achievement as a finalist marks a significant milestone. He is the first MUSD student to earn this distinction.



After an eight-week unit on Scratch coding, students in Darin Munsell’s class at KNMS were challenged to design their own video games, applying the coding concepts they had learned throughout the course. Lincoln’s project not only demonstrated mastery of these concepts but also showcased exceptional creativity and problem-solving skills, going well beyond classroom expectations.



When Munsell introduced the opportunity to enter the Skoolcade competition, Lincoln immediately jumped at the chance. Confident in his abilities and excited to share his work, Lincoln developed a new game and screencast presentation for submission. His project captured the judges’ attention, earning him a place among the county finalists.



Lincoln’s game, titled Dog vs. Arrow Part 2, is an engaging platform built using Scratch. Players control a dog who must leap across platforms, dodge obstacles, and defeat enemies using a "ground pound" move — a front-flip attack triggered by the down arrow key. The goal is to collect keys to unlock doors and progress through five increasingly challenging levels. At the game's climax, players encounter a boss battle featuring four possible endings, each dependent on the player’s choices, encouraging replayability and strategic thinking. Lincoln’s inventive storyline, multilevel design, and sophisticated coding techniques impressed competition judges and set his work apart.



“It is incredibly rewarding to see our students at KNMS have opportunities to showcase their strengths and talents,” said KNMS Principal Nicholas Stearns. “Lincoln is a creative, intelligent student whose work ethic and character will serve him well throughout his life. I am also grateful for the outstanding teachers, like Mr. Munsell, who introduced him to this competition and helped him pursue his passions.”



Munsell also shared his pride in Lincoln’s achievement:



“I couldn’t be more proud of Lincoln and all of my elective students, given how much they have grown this year,” he said. “My students have been very inspired by Lincoln’s success. It has encouraged them to take more risks and explore their interests in coding. I am seeing some amazing problem-solving and creativity as students apply their coding skills in our current robotics unit. I foresee our KNMS students participating in future LEGO Robotics competitions.”



District leadership also celebrated Lincoln’s achievement, highlighting the importance of fostering creativity and innovation in students.



“We are incredibly proud of Lincoln and all he has accomplished,” said Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Root. “His creativity, resilience, and passion for learning are exactly what we hope to inspire in every MUSD student. Lincoln’s success is a reflection of the amazing learning environments our teachers create every day across the District.”



Board of Education President Mr. Kyle Root added, “Lincoln’s achievement exemplifies the innovation and excellence we strive for in Menifee Union. It’s exciting to see our students not only learning these vital 21st-century skills but also excelling and leading the way. We look forward to celebrating even more student successes like Lincoln’s in the future.”

