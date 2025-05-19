Heritage student wins state award in filmmaking competition

Posted by Doug Spoon
Contributed content:

Congratulations to Maylin Sanders of Heritage High School for winning first place in the county and the state in a film competition designed to bring awareness to mental health and suicide prevention among youth.

Each year, Heritage teacher Nicholis Kalantar helps students take part in “Directing Change”, a competition which has six categories. Maylin was named the county winner in the Hope and Justice Category at the Riverside County Directing Change awards ceremony May 15. This Thursday, May 22, she will accept her first-place state award at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

In the Hope and Justice category, competitors could take on any subject they wanted to bring to light. Maylin’s preparation and passion for the subject definitely showed in the film.

Here's her award-winning video “I Love Your Hair”.

