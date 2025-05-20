Get your tickets now for the Riverside County Carnival

Sponsored post: The wait is almost over — THIS FRIDAY kicks off the Riverside County Carnival! Join us for 2 epic weekends of family fun...

Posted by Doug Spoon
,
Sponsored post:

The wait is almost over — THIS FRIDAY kicks off the Riverside County Carnival!

Join us for 2 epic weekends of family fun, featuring 7 different musical themes and daily giveaways for the first 1,000 guests through the gates!

Don’t wait — grab your general admission tickets and unlimited ride wristbands online now and save big before prices go up at the gate!

May 23–26 & May 30–June 1 Lake Elsinore Outlet Mall

Get ready for rides, music, food, and memories you won’t forget!

