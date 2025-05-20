City Council to consider changes in warehouse zoning laws
Another warehouse project was approved by the Menifee Planning Commission last week, but there are signs that City officials may consider steps to limit the number of applications for such structures in the City.
The approved Northern Gateway Logistics Center Warehouse is planned for a parcel within an Economic Development Corridor that was zoned that way by Riverside County officials before Menifee’s incorporation. Therefore, it is difficult for city officials to deny such a project if it complies with city standards.
Other applications for warehouses in that area have been received by the City, including one that is being fought by residents of a nearby community (see previous news article here). In general, however, there is nothing in the current zoning that restricts warehouses and logistics centers.
Planning Commissioner Chris Thomas addressed that issue at the May 14 meeting after approval of the project, which is planned for a site south of Ethanac Road, east of Evans Road, west of Barnett Road, and north of McLaughlin Road. It will include two buildings – one 45 feet tall with 105,326 square feet of space and the other 45 feet, 7 inches tall with 292,715 square feet.
“We need to change the permitted uses for this area,” Thomas said. “The City Council needs to change things so no more of these come in. This is supposed to be a combination of warehouses and housing.
“I call for our City Council to make a change, or we will end up with nothing but warehouses. Right now, it’s difficult to say no without getting hit with a lawsuit.”
As it so happens, the City Council has two agenda items on this very subject for its May 21 meeting. Agenda item 12.1 will consider the impacts of California Assembly Bill 98, signed into law in September 2024. It seeks to restrict some placement and use of warehouses in economic corridors.
In that staff report, Planner Doug Darnell states, “The law applies statewide and imposes minimum distances between logistics facilities (i.e. logistics warehouses) and sensitive sites. The purpose of AB 98 is to protect vulnerable residents from the negative impacts of Logistics Uses. In particular, the legislation targets the Inland Empire Region, which has over 1 billion square feet of warehouse space, and which, for decades, has experienced a proliferation of logistics development, such as in the cities of Perris and Moreno Valley.
“In general, AB 98 broadly applies to all new developments or expansions (20 percent or more) of Logistics Uses and imposes standards relating to logistics warehouse design and location, parking, truck loading bays, landscaping buffers, entry gates, and signage. AB 98 applies to Logistics Use projects based on size, zoning, and distance from sensitive receptors.”
Item 12.2 on the agenda is titled “Land Uses in the Economic Development Corridor – Northern Gateway.” As stated in that staff report prepared by Senior Planner Fernando Herrera, this discussion is designed to focus specifically on one economic zone in Menifee. The report also refers to ongoing litigation between the neighboring cities of Menifee and Perris regarding land use in that region. It hopes to promote discussion on how the City can maintain its commitment to economic development and at the same time comply with state law.
“The EDC-NG was intended to be a job centered development area to help address the needs of the 90 percent of Menifee residents that must leave our City for jobs/work,” Herrera writes. “AB 98 and the uncertainty caused by the litigation actions taken by the City of Perris are making it more difficult for our City to attract companies and bring jobs closer to home for the talented workforce that calls Menifee home.
“There are several industrial logistics and warehouse development applications in the EDG-NG that were submitted prior to the Sept. 30, 2024 deadline imposed by AB 98. Due to the softening of the development market (post COVID) and the litigation initiated by the City of Perris, both of which have created uncertainty, some developers have made the decision to walk away from their entitlement applications.”
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 29844 Haun Road in Menifee.