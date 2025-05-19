Pedestrian seriously injured in two-vehicle collision on Hwy 74

By Doug Spoon, Editor Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a traffic collision Monday evening on Highway 74 in Menifee, authorit...

Two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a traffic collision Monday evening on Highway 74 in Menifee, authorities said.Menifee Police Department officers responded at 6:53 p.m. to a location on Highway 74 near 3rd Street in the Romoland community, according to a Menifee PD news release. A gray Nissan Altima and a white Ford Windstar were involved, and the reporting party stated that a pedestrian was also struck.CAL FIRE and AMR responded to the scene as well. The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment of major head injuries. The investigation revealed that the Ford Windstar was driving eastbound on Highway 74 and was making a northbound left turn onto 3rd Street. The vehicle collided with a Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound. The Altima was forced onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrian.The driver of the Nissan had minor injuries and the driver of the Windstar was not injured. The pedestrian is in stable condition and is awaiting surgery. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.Anyone who witnessed this incident or has more information regarding this crash is asked to call Officer Pisciuneri with the Menifee Police Traffic unit at 951-746-8829, or the traffic unit at 951-723-1500.