A Menifee man was arrested on suspicion of assault Monday after he allegedly attacked his father in their home in Menifee, authorities said....

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/menifee-man-arrested-after-allegedly-assaulting-his-father.html

A Menifee man was arrested on suspicion of assault Monday after he allegedly attacked his father in their home in Menifee, authorities said.Ulises Ramiro Villa Pacheco, 25, was found alone and barricaded inside his residence in the 27000 block of Adams Avenue when police arrived about 7:30 a.m., according to a Menifee Police Department news release. His father, the reporting party, was outside the home and is expected to be OK.Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with the suspect, who ultimately came out on his own. He was safely taken into custody.This was an isolated incident with no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects.