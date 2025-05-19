Menifee man arrested after allegedly assaulting his father

A Menifee man was arrested on suspicion of assault Monday after he allegedly attacked his father in their home in Menifee, authorities said....

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/menifee-man-arrested-after-allegedly-assaulting-his-father.html
A Menifee man was arrested on suspicion of assault Monday after he allegedly attacked his father in their home in Menifee, authorities said.

Ulises Ramiro Villa Pacheco, 25, was found alone and barricaded inside his residence in the 27000 block of Adams Avenue when police arrived about 7:30 a.m., according to a Menifee Police Department news release. His father, the reporting party, was outside the home and is expected to be OK.

Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team made contact with the suspect, who ultimately came out on his own. He was safely taken into custody.

This was an isolated incident with no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects.

Related

Ulisis Ramiro Villa Pacheco 7393338137947701873
Newer Post Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item