Map shows the location of the proposed Northern Gateway Logistics Center. By Doug Spoon, Editor A public hearing will be held by the Menif...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/public-hearing-to-consider-eir-for-proposed-logistics-center.html

Map shows the location of the proposed Northern Gateway Logistics Center.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A public hearing will be held by the Menifee Planning Commission May 14 at 6 p.m. to consider the final environmental impact report for a logistics center to be built in northwest Menifee.



The Northern Gateway Logistics Center will be located within the city’s northern economic development corridor. The site is located south of Ethanac Road, east of Evans Road, west of Barnett Road, and north of McLaughlin Road.



As stated in the public notice sent out by the City, the project “includes the development of two speculative warehouses. Building 1 (northern building) is 45 feet 1 inch in height and includes 99,326 square feet of warehousing space with 6,000 square feet of office space for a total of 105,326 square feet. Building 2 is 45 feet 7 inches in height and includes 277,715 square feet of warehousing space, 8,000 square feet of office space and a 7,000 square foot mezzanine for a total of 292,715 square feet. Both warehouses have a combined total of 398,041 square feet. Additional improvements include a parking lot and loading docks, ornamental landscaping, associated onsite infrastructure, and construction of offsite street improvements.



“The Project would include 52 dock-high doors (15 on Building 1 and 37 on Building 2) and four grade-level truck doors (2 per building). Approximately 15 trailer stalls (including dock spaces) are provided on the truck court on Building 1 and 78 trailer stalls are provided on Building 2 within areas secured by sliding gates. The proposed Project would also provide 108 passenger car parking spaces on Building 1’s site and 244 on Building 2’s site. Access to the site would be provided by one driveway on Barnett Road and 3 driveways on Evans Road. Access to the Evans Road driveways will be provided by Ethanac Road and the proposed westbound driveway on the southern end of the project site.”



On June 6, 2024, the draft environmental impact report was mailed to surrounding property owners and non-owner residents within 500 feet of the project site, stating that the draft EIR was available for public review from June 6, 2024 until July 22, 2024. That document stated that the project “would not result in significant and unavoidable cumulative impact.”



The final EIR responds to the comments and includes revision to the draft EIR in response to input received.



The final FEIR is available on the City of Menifee Community Development Department website at https://www.cityofmenifee.us/325/Environmental-Notices-Documents. A hard copy of the FEIR can be viewed at Menifee City Hall at 29844 Haun Road, Menifee, CA 92586, the Sun City Library at 26980 Cherry Hills Blvd, and the Menifee Library at 28990 La Piedra Road.



The public notice states the following:



Any person wishing to comment on the proposed Project may do so in writing between the date of this notice and the public hearing and be heard at the time and place noted above. All comments must be received prior to the time of the public hearing. All such comments will be submitted to the Planning Commission, and the Planning Commission will consider such comments, in addition to any oral testimony, before making a decision on the proposed Project.



For further information regarding this project or to provide written correspondence, please contact Brandon Cleary at 951-723-3761 or e-mail bcleary@cityofmenifee.us.



CITY OF MENIFEE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

Attn: Brandon Cleary, Associate Planner

29844 Haun Road

Menifee, CA 92586