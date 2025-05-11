Menifee PD expands use of drones in law enforcement
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/menifee-pd-expands-use-of-drones-in-law-enforcement.html
The Menifee Police Department is preparing to expand its use of drones for aerial patrol to assist in investigating crimes in progress, traffic collisions, in searches for missing persons, and other incidents.
Lt. Corey Cox made a presentation to the City Council on Wednesday, showing one of the new drones and explaining how they will be utilized. This, he said, saves the department the cost of calling on the Sheriff’s Department for a helicopter in some cases and facilitates quick response times.
“We understand there may be privacy concerns,” Cox said in reference to the fact that the drones will be flying over neighborhoods on the way to respond to calls. “The camera will be on record from the time we take off, and it will show that the camera is tilted up en route so we can prove we’re not spying on you.”
The drones were identified as DJI Matrice 30T model and Skydio X10 model. They are battery powered and are equipped with infrared and zoom cameras. Average battery use flight time is 40-45 minutes.
Cox said all pilots used by MPD to control these drones are FAA 107 certified. They will control the drones from a specific launch site that has not yet been determined. When they arrive at the site of an incident, the pilots will be able to report to officers on the ground what they are seeing.
It takes only about 30 seconds to a minute to travel to most sites in Menifee, Cox said.
“It provides the same assistance as a helicopter,” he said. “It’s an extension of an officer on site.”
According to Cox, drones are only deployed for "specific use" and will not be used for traffic patrol.
In a recent interview with Menifee 24/7, Police Chief Chris Karrer said the department has been using smaller drones since year 1, and he acknowledged drones could be used to help locate and investigate illegal fireworks in the city. He said there are challenges with that type of enforcement, however.
“When we start seeing rockets go up, we put drones up to see what can do,” Karrer said. “Drones will tell us an area, but when we get there, the activity might have stopped. If I don’t see it, I can’t enforce the law. Callers say, ‘I watched them do it.’ But maybe they don’t want them egging their house later if they file a report.
“If we make contact, we will collect those fireworks. We’re not looking to fine you. We just want to prevent any further incidents. By law, I can investigate and look for evidence. But if you want something done, you have to be willing to press charges -- or sign a document saying you witnessed this.”
Karrer said Menifee PD has had few problems in terms of interference or illegal use of drones by private individuals. Those interested in flying private drones must follow state laws and may be required to be licensed, depending on the usage. Information on drone use can be found here.