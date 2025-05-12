Heiner, Misiaita lone Menifee qualifiers for CIF track finals

Chloe Heiner leaped 16-11 3/4 to place seventh in the long jump and qualify for the CIF finals. Chloe Heiner of Santa Rosa Academy and Gina ...

Chloe Heiner of Santa Rosa Academy and Gina Misiaita of Paloma Valley High are the only two local track and field athletes who qualified for the CIF-SS finals, scheduled for Saturday at Moorpark High School.



Athletes who finished in the top nine in their division at last Saturday’s CIF prelims qualified for the finals. Both qualifiers from the Menifee area did so in field events.



Heiner placed seventh in the Division 4 girls long jump with a leap of 16-11 3/4. Coach John Hernandez said this represents a huge achievement in track and field for Santa Rosa Academy, which has only 30 members and no track on which to practice on campus.



“This is a huge accomplishment for not only Chloe, but SRA and the city of Menifee,” Hernandez said. “Congratulations again Chloe on an incredible final season here at SRA. You have made us all proud to be Rangers and we will be cheering you on into the next round. Well done, Chlo-Chlo!”



Heiner won league championships in the long jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay this season.



In the Division 1 prelims, Misiaita placed eighth in the shot put with a personal best of 35-7 to advance to the finals. She was a league champion in both the shot put and discus this season.

Gina Misiaita, shown her as champion in an earlier meet, qualified for the CIF finals in the shot put.



