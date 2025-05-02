Architect shows final design of proposed Community Center

Architectural design shows the proposed location of the community center next to the library. By Doug Spoon, Editor In a joint public work...

By Doug Spoon, Editor



In a joint public workshop involving the Menifee City Council and Parks, Recreation and Trails Commission on Tuesday, the architect designing the proposed Menifee Community Center solicited feedback on final designs for the structure and exterior areas.



Bill Denis of TSK Architects showed a slide presentation including adjustments made to the project following feedback received from city officials and the public in recent workshops and an online survey. The facility will be located adjacent to the Menifee Library at the corner of La Piedra Road and Bayport Lane.



Estimated cost of the project, which includes a 20,000-square-foot building, is $20 million. Design services are already funded. Construction services are not yet funded.



The building will include a visual and performing arts auditorium that can also be used as a gym; meeting rooms and warning kitchen; exercise room; administrative offices; and storage areas. The center will be available for use by various community groups and non-profits in Menifee.



Council members and commissioners were impressed by the flexibility options of the visual and performing arts space, including retractable seating. Room capacity would be 196.



The design proposes that the only entrance and exit for the facility be on Bayport Lane rather than the busier La Piedra Road, where there is an entrance to the adjacent library. The plan is to have pedestrian movement only between the two parking lots.



One suggestion made by public speaker Chris Carnes and some council members was to create a second entrance and exit on La Piedra to reduce congestion on Bayport for homeowners across the street. City Manager Armando Villa responded by expressing the belief that a second entrance and exit on La Piedra would, when combined with the library driveway, would be a safety hazard on La Piedra Road. In the end, no formal request to add the second driveway was made.



“The ideal situation would be connectivity with the library as we move forward in the future,” said Rebakah Kramer, Deputy City Manager. “That would have to be worked out with the county.”



The land on which the facility is planned was originally county land and was given to the City of Menifee for recreational use.



“I think it will be an amazing building that will serve our residents well,” said council member Ben Diederich.



“Thank you for the work you have put forward,” Carnes said to Denis. “This will be a terrific amalgamation of what Menifee should be about. It’s no secret that all non-profits are looking for places to meet. This fills many of our needs.”



The landscaping plan includes several trees, the type of which has not yet been determined, said Denis. Mayor Ricky Estrada expressed hesitation about considering oak trees – an iconic image on the City seal and structures such as 215 freeway bridges adorned with acorn images. Later, however, Estrada contradicted himself by lobbying for inclusion of the oak trees.



“I have heard that the grandmother oak off Scott Road is at risk of dying,” Estrada said early in the meeting, referring to a centuries-old oak on the Wickerd property. “And many aren’t aware that the oak tree is part of our identity. If our main symbol no longer exists, then what? I have some reservations about that.”



In response, commissioner David Foust said that the oak tree “is a legacy image that is on the city seal. It still speaks to our heritage.” Estrada responded with, “I still have concerns. Yes there are acorn images on the bridges, but it’s hard to recognize that they are acorns and not just some artistic design.”



After discussion of the building itself, Estrada brought up the oak tree issue again. However, this time he said, “I think we should tell our Menifee story. This is a $20 million investment in our community. I’d like to see us incorporate some oak trees and promote our unique identity.”

Artist's rendering shows the look of the front of the community center.



Exterior signage as seen from the corner of La Piedra Road and Bayport Lane.



Diagram shows the location of rooms in the proposed Community Center.

The Visual and Performing Arts Center can be set up in four different layouts.





