Sports roundup: Feidner, Slater lead Liberty to 10-5 victory

Jake Feidner and Ian Slater each drove in 3 runs to lead Liberty to a 10-5 baseball victory over Valley View on Thursday. Riley Vogt was the winning pitcher, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits in 5 innings of work. The Bison are 11-9 overall.Elsewhere, Heritage scored a run in the third inning and made it stand up in a 1-0 win over Citrus Hill. Lukas Tello scored the only run of the game. Joe Estrada went 2 for 3.Wade Johnson was the winning pitcher, pitching a complete game and allowing only 3 hits. The Patriots are now 10-3 for first place in the Sunbelt League and 18-8 overall.In softball, Liberty lost an 11-4 decision to Valley View, dropping to 7-2 in league play (17-9 overall). Emma Campos went 4 for 4 for the Bison.Elsewhere, Paloma Valley lost a 5-3 decision to Riverside Poly. Abigail Rogers went 2 for 3 with a run scored.In the Division 3 playoffs for girls lacrosse, Paloma Valley lost a 9-7 decision to Dos Pueblos.