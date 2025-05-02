Meet Brooks, Autom and other dogs up for adoption

Brooks is a friendly and cheerful boy. He is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix, and he is ready for his new home. A1835999. Meet Brooks and Au...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/meet-brooks-autom-other-dogs-up-for-adoption.html

Brooks is a friendly and cheerful boy. He is a 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix, and he is ready for his new home.

A1835999.

Meet Brooks and Autom. These adorable furballs, and many more, are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view more available pets for adoption at 24Petconnect.com

Autom is adorable. She is a calm and sweet girl, a German Shepherd mix, 1 year and 6 months. She can’t wait to meet you.