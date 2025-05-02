Meet Brooks, Autom and other dogs up for adoption
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/meet-brooks-autom-other-dogs-up-for-adoption.html
A1835999.
Meet Brooks and Autom. These adorable furballs, and many more, are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view more available pets for adoption at 24Petconnect.comAutom is adorable. She is a calm and sweet girl, a German Shepherd mix, 1 year and 6 months. She can’t wait to meet you.
A1824945. (Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter)