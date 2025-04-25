Three local teams headed for playoffs in girls lacrosse

Victoria Lugo takes a shot on goal for Liberty in a game earlier this season. (Photo by Haven Rice) Three girls lacrosse teams and four boys...

Three girls lacrosse teams and four boys volleyball teams have qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs to represent Menifee in the postseason.



In lacrosse Division 3, Liberty will open the playoffs at Mission Viejo Monday at 5 p.m. Th Bison are 10-6 overall and finished third in the Ivy League. At the same time, Heritage will be at home against Millikan. The Patriots are 11-9 overall and finished second in the Ivy League.



Paloma Valley, which won the Ivy League championship and is 18-2 overall, received a bye in the first round. The Wildcats will play on Thursday at Dos Pueblos at 5 p.m.



In the first round of the Division 5 boys volleyball playoffs on Tuesday at 6 p.m., Paloma Valley will play at Temescal Canyon. The Wildcats are 21-10 and won the Sunbelt League title. At the same time in Division 9, Heritage will be at home against Mary Star. The Patriots are 7-12 overall.



On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Liberty will be at home against St. Monica Prep. The Bison are 24-11 and finished second in the Sunbelt League. At the same time, Santa Rosa Academy will be at home against Desert Christian. The Rangers are 8-7 overall.

