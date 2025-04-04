Pickleball tournament to raise funds for students' Grad Nite

As a senior project for one of the students, a Pickleball Tournament will be held at Santa Rosa Academy April 26 to raise funds for underprivileged high school students to attend Grad Night. The cost is $20 -- far below normal registration costs for such tournaments.

The event is open to the public, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to supporting the students. Prizes will be awarded to winners, and due to the competition level, participation is recommended for middle school age and up. Pre-registration is required.

Scan the QR code to register.

