What is this, a tug of war? No, it's a group of local residents on a bird watching walk on the Salt Creek Trail in the Audie Murphy comm...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/04/hot-air-balloon-rescue-on-salt-creek-trail.html



What is this, a tug of war? No, it's a group of local residents on a bird watching walk on the Salt Creek Trail in the Audie Murphy community on Saturday. They happened upon a hot air balloon that descended off the trail on a slope, and the ground crew needed help moving the balloon onto the trail so the occupants could exit the basket. Thanks to Julie Zimmerman for the photos. See the rest of the story below.