Parents, students show love for Menifee's crossing guards

Parents and students know how friendly and protective the crossing guards are in Menifee school districts. We decided to invite our readers to help us pay tribute to these valuable public servants.The response was impressive. It seems that our crossing guards are even more appreciated than we realized. Here are the comments and photos that were sent to us:

“This is Mr. Ray at Freedom Crest Elementary! He has crossed all four of my children since they were in kindergarten. He is a part of our family and our best friend. He’s a part of our everyday life and we love him immensely!”

-- Tricia Moore















In memorium

This is Jesse Armenta. He’s a crossing guard at Oak Meadows Elementary. He’s the best! He loves what he does, keeping everyone safe, and the parents and kids love him! In this picture it was “dress up as your favorite person day” and he chose to dress like Mr. Jesse.-- Nicole ArmentaMs. Anita at Menifee Valley Middle School is well-loved by all students and staff. She warmly greets all who cross her path, ensuring safety and kindness are felt each day. She makes MVMS an inviting community and embodies the core values of our school and district. We love you, Ms. Anita!-- Lisa MarieWe love Ron the crossing guard at Mesa View Elementary! He’s so friendly and does a great job keeping our kids safe!-- Dora MeyersThis crossing guard is amazing. She makes sure that we all are safe, especially when we have parents who don’t follow the rules of the crosswalk at Ridgemoor Elementary. To me and my girls, that means that she has an amazing heart and is definitely a caring woman. Her name is Mrs. Xochi Avalos. We appreciate her energy and love every day.-- Katrina KazarianI am writing today in hopes of recognizing an exceptional person and crossing guard, Manny Melchor. I am not sure how long Manny has worked for Menifee School District or how long he has been a crossing guard, but he is an amazing young man. He has been doing the morning crossing duty leading to Harvest Hill STEAM Academy for at least a few years.He is absolutely fantastic at his job -- maybe because I know he has a soccer background and that he always is scanning the area, just like scanning a soccer field. He keeps the flow of traffic moving like no other, always making sure to move cars from all sides and directions, but most importantly making sure our kids and adults are safe as they cross in front of the school. He puts his own safety on the line for the children and we trust his abilities wholeheartedly.On a personal level, Manny has been a kind- hearted, caring employee in and out of the crosswalk. My son has shared many stories over the years about conversations, mostly about their common love of soccer.-- Karen KaloustianI would like to give a shout-out to the afternoon crossing guard at my child's middle school, Kathryn Newport Middle School. She is Ms. Anastasia. She is always smiling and her presence is warm and welcoming. She makes sure our kids are crossing safely and always waves to the cars with her lively presence.-- Tina JVMy kindergartener drew this picture of her favorite crossing guard at Taawila Elementary. Her name is Melody Baker and the crossing guard is Matthew.-- Courtney BeeMr. Tim at Callie Kirkpatrick! He always has the best, happiest attitude! Positive vibes flow with Mr. Tim!-- Rachel WilliamsonWe are lucky to have such a caring, loving, kind-hearted woman as the crossing guard at Southshore Elementary. She is always so cheerful and puts a smile on all the students’ and parents’ faces each day. We are so thankful for her.-- Kyndell BakerThis is Mr. Danny. He was a crossing guard at Evans Ranch Elementary for several years until his passing. He was such a kind man. He always said good morning to each and every kiddo that he helped cross the street. In the warmer months, Mr. Danny would fill a cooler with ice and cold drinks for the kids to take on their way home. He is greatly missed!-- Jacque HoutsPauline was THE BEST crossing guard ever! I’m almost 30 and she used to help us walk across the street at Chester Morrison when I was in kindergarten.-- Jessica Gibson