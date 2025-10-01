Sources: Social Security payments to continue in shutdown

Menifee 24/7 has received inquiries from residents asking whether essential services such as Social Security payment will continue during th...

Menifee 24/7 has received inquiries from residents asking whether essential services such as Social Security payment will continue during the government shutdown. Here is some information, based on reports from the Associated Press, CNN and other sources:-- Social Security payments to senior citizens, people with disabilities and other eligible recipients will continue, according to the Social Security Administration’s updated contingency plan.-- Unemployment payments will continue “as long as state agencies have administrative funding to process them,” according to the Department of Labor. Medicare and Medicaid payments will also continue to be distributed.