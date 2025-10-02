Mayor Estrada begins deployment today; Karwin in charge

By Doug Spoon, Editor The City of Menifee announced that Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin will assume the duties of Mayor, effective today. Duri...

The City of Menifee announced that Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin will assume the duties of Mayor, effective today.During Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, council member Dan Temple announced that Mayor Ricky Estrada is leaving today on his six-month deployment with the U.S. Air Force. Estrada acknowledged well wishes from Temple but made no further comment. Military personnel are not supposed to reveal details about their deployment.The City of Menifee announced on Aug. 4 that Estrada would be deployed in October and that Karwin would act as Mayor in his absence. Public information officer Phil Southard confirmed today that Karwin is now acting in that role.“I love Menifee and America, and that is why I have dedicated my life to public service as a Mayor, Teacher, and Reservist, as I believe God has put us on this earth to show love for one another,” Estrada said during the Aug. 4 announcement. “During my deployment, I will continue to communicate with our City leadership and stay updated on local activities. Upon my return in six months, I look forward to continuing all the great momentum our city has accomplished.”Estrada did not respond Wednesday night to a request from Menifee 24/7 for a message to the community upon his departure. Details of his deployment are confidential.Menifee City Council will operate with four members instead of the usual five during Estrada’s absence.