City will try again to gain control of Valley-Wide parks

Nine years since its last attempt, the City of Menifee will formally try again to detach itself from Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District.The City Council last week voted unanimously to submit a new application to the Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCO) to take control of parks east of the 215 Freeway. Valley-Wide has had authority over parks in thar area since 1972. It was created to provide recreational opportunities in the communities of San Jacinto, Hemet, Menifee, Murrieta and Winchester.The City of Menifee assumed control of parks west of the freeway from Riverside County in 2015. Then in 2016, the City applied to LAFCO for control of the east-side parks. LAFCO ruled that the City of Menifee could assume control of those parks, under the following conditions:-- A public election be held on the issue. In making this stipulation, LAFCO cited Prop. 218, which was passed in 1996 to ensure that all taxes on property owners are subject to voter approval. Citing this legislation, LAFCO board members ruled that the City’s detachment from Valley-Wide would require a public vote, saying it is required because a different agency would be taking over the tax assessments in the areas Valley-Wide currently serves.-- The City of Menifee pays $1 million to Valley-Wide as compensation for Bell Mountain Community Center and as a gap bridge.-- The City of Menifee agrees to take on Valley-Wide employees affected by the change.Menifee officials opposed the decision and filed a lawsuit against LAFCO, listing Valley-wide as an interested party. The City lost in court, with the judge ruling that the court did not have authority to determine whether the City deserved an exemption from Prop. 218. Since then, Valley-Wide has continued to control east-side parks, including heavily used parks such as Wheatfield Park and Lago Vista Sports Park.The issue was brought up again Sept. 22 in a workshop involving the City Council and Parks, Recreation and Trails Committee. Interest was expressed in making another detachment request, and city staff was asked to come back with options for doing so. Then at the Oct. 1 City Council meeting, members voted to make a “phased approach” to take over Valley-Wide Parks.During that meeting, City staff presented the council with three options:1. A “partnership approach”, including meetings between both sides to reach an agreement on fees and maintenance of the parks.2. Partial annexation, which would include applying to take control of the majority of Valley-Wide Parks in Menifee, including Wheatfield Park and Lago Vista Sports Park. City staff estimates that would cost the city about $647,000 from the general fund, plus a $40,000 LAFCO application fee.3. Full annexation of all Valley-Wide parks in Menifee, which would cost an estimated $1.5 million, a $200,000 LAFCO application fee, and possibly a Prop. 218 vote of residents in those areas.Speaking at the council meeting, Parks, Recreation and Trails Commissioner Dave Faust said he favored option 2. “History shows Valley-Wide is not interested in a partnership,” he said. That option would include 12 parks.Valley-Wide general manager Dean Wetter declined an interview request from Menifee 24/7, responding only with the comment, “The Valley-Wide Board and staff remain fully focused on serving our residents.”All five City Council members favored option 2.“It comes down to local control,” council member Ben Diederich said. “This has been our intention all along. “Being in control of Wheatfield Park would be huge, and having Aldergate Park would connect us with the Salt Creek Trail.”Mayor Pro Tem Bob Karwin agreed.“Having Aldergate Park would give us a link to Menifee Hills,” Karwin said, referring to a portion of the hills west of Menifee Road and north of Aldergate Drive in which the City is considering options for improving recreational use.“I don’t want there to be confusion that Valley-Wide hasn’t served us well; they have,” said council member Dan Temple. “But when Menifee incorporated, LAFO stated that we should eventually be clear of other agencies.”The application to LAFCO would include parks in the Menifee Parks District. It would not involve the seven parks in the Menifee North District or the five parks in the Menifee South District. Most public speakers at the Sept. 22 workshop favored annexation, with one resident blaming Valley-Wide for not addressing the problem of the flooding of La Paloma Park on Menifee Road during rainstorms.City officials estimate the process of a LAFCO application taking from 18 to 24 months.