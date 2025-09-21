Santa Rosa Academy improves to 4-1 with 28-9 victory

The Santa Rosa Academy Rangers added to their impressive record Friday night with a 28-9 football victory at San Bernardino High. The Rang...

The Santa Rosa Academy Rangers added to their impressive record Friday night with a 28-9 football victory at San Bernardino High.The Rangers are 4-1 overall and have scored twice as many points as they have given up this season, 144-71. They have a bye next weekend before opening Cottonwood League play at home against Riverside Prep on Oct. 2.Quarterback Jacob Goode led the Santa Rosa offense, rushing for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also completed 3 of 6 passes for 47 yards. Andrew Sharp carried 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.On defense, Ezekiel Thralls had 13 tackles. Travis Meisenbacher had 12 tackles while Tyler Quaintance and Chris Ramirez had 10 each. Quaintance also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.