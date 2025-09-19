Edie, Little Girl, Cricket need your loving attention right now
Contributed content:
Check out these adorable dogs available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus:
Meet Edie, a young and incredibly sweet soul residing at our local shelter. She's the epitome of friendliness, always ready with a cuddle or a gentle nuzzle to brighten your day. Edie's intelligence shines through in her calm demeanor and her quickness to learn new tricks. She's perfectly suited for anyone looking for a calm, loving, and smart companion.
Edie's heart is as big as her desire to find a forever home where she can share endless love and joy. Consider adopting Edie; she's ready to make your life infinitely better.
Edie is a female 2-year-old Pit Bull mix, brown brindle in color.
A1851938
Meet Little Girl, a young and vibrant dog with a personality that shines. Her sweet and friendly nature makes her a joy to be around, while her smart and independent traits ensure she's always engaging. Little Girl is full of energy and loves to play, making her an excellent companion for fun adventures. She's also brave and loyal, always curious about the world around her.
With her playful and fun demeanor, Little Girl is ready to bring joy and companionship to a loving home. She deserves a family where she can thrive and share her boundless love. She is a 1-year-1-month old female Pit Bull mix. She weighs 46 pounds.
A1873107
Cricket is a young dog who has captured the hearts of everyone at the shelter with her sweet demeanor and curious nature. Smart and playful, Cricket loves to engage in fun activities and enjoys learning new tricks. Adopting Cricket means bringing home endless joy and laughter, making every day brighter.
Cricket is a 2-year-old female Labrador Retriever mix with a beautiful black and white coat. She weighs 57 pounds.
A1874338
(Photos by Donna Chavez, a volunteer photographer at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus)
These dogs have been at the shelter for an extended amount of time. They need to go to a loving home where they can live normal and happy lives. Please consider adopting or fostering. You can make a difference in a shelter pet’s life.
Our shelters are in crisis. We’re out of space, and pets like Edie, Little Girl, and Cricket urgently need homes. September is “Fall in love with your pet” month, and adoption fees are waived until September 30.
These pets and many more are available for adoption at the San Jacinto Animal Campus. located at 581 So. Grand Ave., San Jacinto. You can also view the available pets for adoption at 24petconnect.com