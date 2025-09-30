County will hear petition to open charter school in Menifee

By Doug Spoon, Editor Local residents both pro and con are expected to address the Riverside County Office of Education board during a pub...

Local residents both pro and con are expected to address the Riverside County Office of Education board during a public hearing on Wednesday regarding the petition by a proposed charter school to open a campus in Menifee.Bridges of Promise Academies seeks to open a TK-8 charter school in Menifee for the 2027-28 school year. Its petition states the goal of serving students within the Menifee Union School District and surrounding communities “in a Project-Based Learning environment (PBL). The school will implement a middle school program for grades 7-8 featuring block scheduling and electives, while maintaining the core PBL approach across all grade levels.”A petition by Bridges of Promise Academies to the Menifee Union School District was denied by the MUSD governing board in July. Wednesday’s public hearing is an appeal of that decision.In a resolution denying the petition, MUSD school board members listed several reasons for denial, including that “The petitioners are unlikely to successfully implement the program set forth in the petition,” citing unrealistic enrollment projections, “uncompetitive personnel compensation and benefits”, and lack of transparency.The MUSD board also described as “unstable” the relationship between Bridges of Promise Academies and Propel, its Charter Management Group. In addition, it states that no draft contract between Bridges and Propel was submitted, that inadequate insurance provisions were provided, and that MUSD has concerns over a proposed agreement Bridges has to work with Building Hope Real Estate, a nonprofit, to build a facility on a five-acre site in Menifee.MUSD board members also referred to the Bridges proposal as an “unsound educational program”.A Menifee resident who requested anonymity told Menifee 24/7 that she was recently asked by a neighbor to sign a petition to prevent the charter school from coming to Menifee. She declined.“She explained that her employer, Menifee Union School District, is encouraging employees and parents to oppose the proposal, citing concerns from the superintendent about decreased student enrollment, potential loss of millions of dollars in district funding, and the possibility of staff reductions,” the resident said about her neighbor. "MUSD is urging participation at the Oct. 1 board meeting to block this proposal.“While I respect these concerns, I declined to sign the petition. I believe parents deserve more educational options for their children, and charter schools can provide unique benefits. I strongly believe that expanding charter options in Menifee City would benefit families. Limiting opportunities out of financial concern does not put students first. As a mother with three children thriving in charter schools, I see first-hand the value of having options. This is an important issue that will affect all families in our community, and I urge open, balanced discussion that prioritizes students over funding.”Devina Ortega, director of communications for MUSD, responded to the resident’s comments in an email to Menifee 24/7.“Menifee Union School District is not aware of a petition being circulated regarding the denial of the Bridges of Promise Academies,” Ortega wrote in an email. “The charter petition was denied by the MUSD Board of Trustees several months ago and Bridges of Promise Academies has appealed the denial to the county. We have made staff and parents aware of the RCOE meeting and encouraged them to attend if they would like their voice heard.”Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the RCOE office, located at 3939 13th Street in Riverside.