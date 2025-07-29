Suspects from Menifee, Perris arrested for Murrieta burglary

By Doug Spoon, Editor A Menifee man and a Perris man face felony charges of burglary, vandalism and other offenses after their arrest in M...

A Menifee man and a Perris man face felony charges of burglary, vandalism and other offenses after their arrest in Menifee Monday for crimes they allegedly committed in Murrieta.Deon Saxon, 29, of Menifee and Alshawn Grier, 28, of Perris are both being held without bail in the Southwest Detention Center with a court date set for July 30. Each faces felony charges of second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, vandalism, conspiracy to commit a crime, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.Murrieta Police officers responded at 4:45 a.m. Monday to a business alarm in the 26000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to Murrieta PD Sgt. John Therien. It was determined that a commercial burglary had occurred. Officers identified a suspect vehicle via surveillance video and alerted surrounding agencies.At about 5:26 a.m., Menifee Police officers located the vehicle in the area of Scott Road and Antelope Road. Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Highway 74 and Trumble Road, detaining the subjects. Murrieta PD officers arrived and took the suspects into custody. Stolen property was located inside the vehicle.