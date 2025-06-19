History program highlights life of Rosamond Morrison

Contributed content: The Menifee Valley Historical Association invites the public to a special presentation highlighting the life and lega...

The Menifee Valley Historical Association invites the public to a special presentation highlighting the life and legacy of Rosamond Morrison, one of the area’s most respected local historians.The event will take place on Saturday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. at the Antelope Menifee Rural Center, located on Haun Road, just north of Garbani Road in Menifee.The program will feature a narrated slideshow based on Morrison’s personal letters, which vividly recount her experiences growing up on a farm in Menifee during the 1920s. Her writings offer firsthand insights into the arrival of her grandparents in the region by covered wagon, the establishment of the family homestead, and her 1941 marriage to Chester Morrison.Admission is free, and all members of the community are welcome to attend. For more information about this event or the Menifee Valley Historical Association, please visit https://menifeehistory.com/history-museum.