Crews hold vegetation fire on hill south of Garbani to 2.5 acres

A vegetation fire covered 2.5 acres on a hill south of Garbani Road and Briggs Road. (Photo by Doug Spoon) By Doug Spoon, Editor Firefight...

By Doug Spoon, Editor



Firefighters quickly attacked a 2.5-acre vegetation fire and had the flames out in less than an hour late Thursday afternoon in southeast Menifee.



The fire was reported at 6:16 p.m. at the top of a hill just south of the intersection of Garbani Road and Briggs Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It spread down the north side of the hill toward two rural residential properties as fire crews arrived on scene.



As a precaution, residences in the immediate area were put on evacuation orders. Menifee Police closed the intersection in all directions. Within minutes, two aerial drops of fire retardant were made and ground crews soon had the remaining flames extinguished.



Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 6:54 p.m. and crews remained on site for cleanup. No structures were affected and no injuries were reported.



