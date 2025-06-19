Crews hold vegetation fire on hill south of Garbani to 2.5 acres

A vegetation fire covered 2.5 acres on a hill south of Garbani Road and Briggs Road. (Photo by Doug Spoon) By Doug Spoon, Editor Firefight...

Posted by Doug Spoon
, ,
A+ A-
Email Print
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/06/crews-hold-vegetation-fire-on-hill-south-of-garbani-to-2.5-acres.html

A vegetation fire covered 2.5 acres on a hill south of Garbani Road and Briggs Road. (Photo by Doug Spoon)

By Doug Spoon, Editor

Firefighters quickly attacked a 2.5-acre vegetation fire and had the flames out in less than an hour late Thursday afternoon in southeast Menifee.

The fire was reported at 6:16 p.m. at the top of a hill just south of the intersection of Garbani Road and Briggs Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It spread down the north side of the hill toward two rural residential properties as fire crews arrived on scene.

As a precaution, residences in the immediate area were put on evacuation orders. Menifee Police closed the intersection in all directions. Within minutes, two aerial drops of fire retardant were made and ground crews soon had the remaining flames extinguished.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 6:54 p.m. and crews remained on site for cleanup. No structures were affected and no injuries were reported.

Video filmed live at the scene is available on the Menifee 24/7 Facebook page.

Related

vegetation fire 8852187727958436021
Older Post Home item

Post a Comment

Readers are invited to leave a comment to contribute to public dialogue. Comments will be reviewed by a moderator and will not be approved if they include profanity, defamatory or libelous comments, or may otherwise be considered objectionable by Menifee 24/7 editors.

emo-but-icon

Follow Us

ADVERTISERS
















Hot in week

Recent

Comments

Subscribe Via E-mail

Have the latest articles and announcements on Menifee 24/7 delivered to your e-mail address.
Email Format
item