Tristen Crouser loved riding horses and competing in rodeos, always with his mother Monique by his side. By Doug Spoon, Editor A memorial ...

http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/tristen-crouser-rodeo-to-raise-funds-for-cancer-victims.html

Tristen Crouser loved riding horses and competing in rodeos, always with his mother Monique by his side.

By Doug Spoon, Editor



A memorial rodeo will be held May 25 in Temecula in honor of Tristen Crouser, a 20-year-old Menifee resident who died a year ago after an 18-year battle with cancer and many other physical ailments.



The story of Tristen has been chronicled many times on Menifee 24/7, including a 2015 news article about the family’s trip to Germany to thank a woman whose bone marrow donation saved his life. Since his death, the family has formed a foundation to assist other cancer victims with treatment, food and other needs.



Made possible by donations in Tristen’s honor, representatives of the non-profit Tristen Crouser Roping Foundation will present a check at the rodeo to a Menifee boy named Maverick, who is battling cancer as well.



The first annual Tristen Crouser Memorial Rodeo will be held at the California Ranch Company in Temecula beginning at noon on May 25. To celebrate Tristen’s love for horses and rodeo competition, steer roping and barrel racing demonstrations will be given and guests will have the opportunity to do some roping themselves.



“We’re keeping Tristen’s legacy alive,” said his mother, Monique Crouser. “Tristen loved to ride and would travel to different rodeos.”



Tristen was also an ambassador for Golden Circle of Champions, an organization founded in 2016 to provide funds to help local children battling pediatric cancer.



As its website states, “Each year, 25 children and their families are honored during the opening night of the [Santa Maria] Elks Rodeo. The children attend a dinner at the rodeo, meet many of the cowboys and cowgirls, and then get to watch the rodeo from a special reserved section located in the grandstands. Through donations and fundraising efforts, support is provided directly to the families to fulfill their most urgent needs: paying bills, buying medicine, and caring for their family.”



Monique Crouser said the family purchased a horse for Tristen in 2016 and “it was love at first sight.” Even with the physical challenges he faced riding Jazzy, Tristen kept at his commitment to the activity.



“In June of 2017, while Tristen was riding, he fell off his horse and was airlifted to Loma Linda Children's Hospital, where he suffered a concussion, skull fracture, bleeding in his brain and broken vertebrae 1 and 2,” Monique wrote in a biography about her son. “We were told that Tristen might not make it through the night. Sure enough, God had a plan for Tristen here on earth. Little did we know that he would leave such a legacy behind.”



After getting involved first with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Saddle Up Club and the Golden Circle of Champions, Tristen in 2023 was chosen as the Golden Circle ambassador. He mentored and inspired other children battling pediatric cancer with his the familiar phrase “Cowboy Up,” encouraging other youth not to give up, even as he battled his own disease.



Suffering from his third diagnosis of squamous cell carcinoma that year, Tristen put off his surgery to travel to Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo competition. Later that year, he went in for surgery to remove 70 percent of his tongue and for a graft from his leg to rebuild his tongue.



“Tristen had a love for his family, friends and animals, a heart of gold and a desire to help everyone that he possibly could.,” Monique wrote. “All Tristen wanted in life was to be included, accepted and treated equal. He never wanted anyone to feel sorry for him.”



Even after the surgery and having to learn how to talk again, Tristen refused to give up. In January 2024, he rode for the last time, carrying the American flag for a barrel race.



“On May 23, 2024, Tristen was surrounded by his loved ones and went home to the Lord. Tristen will leave a legacy behind that we can only wish for when it’s our time,” Monique said.



To register to attend the Memorial Rodeo, visit https://saddlebook.com and complete the form. Sponsorships are also being sought. Call 951-219-8187. Tickets are $10 per person and kids 5 and under are free. All proceeds go to families battling pediatric cancer.



