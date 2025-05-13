Legal notice: City of Menifee surplus items up for auction
CITY OF MENIFEE NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF SURPLUS EQUIPMENT (Furniture & Miscellaneous Items) Notice is hereby given that the City o...
http://www.menifee247.com/2025/05/legal-notice-city-of-menifee-surplus-items-up-for-auction.html
Notice is hereby given that the City of Menifee Community Services Department will have a Public Auction of surplus equipment. Bids are due on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 2 p.m., on the City’s PublicSurplus auction site. The following items will be auctioned:
Chairs
Couches
Tables
Storage lockers & shelves
Fire pit
Counter
Miscellaneous Items
In addition, the Menifee Police Department will have a public auction for the following surplus equipment:
2020 Chevy Tahoe
A detailed description and pictures may be viewed on the City of Menifee's PublicSurplus website.
The successful bidder shall make payment via the payment instructions of the PublicSurplus site. Payment in full is due on the same day as the bidding closes and a winning bid is announced. No partial payments accepted. If full payment is not received on the day of the bid closing, the bid will be awarded to the second highest bidder.
Questions regarding this matter should be directed to Nora Zepeda, Senior Accountant in writing only at nzepeda@cityofmenifee.us.